Prince Andrew fears of being 'kicked out' of Windsor lodge amid Charles plan to cut grant

King Charles III's brother Prince Andrew is reportedly 'distraught' to be 'kicked out' of his £30 million royal Windsor lodge amid reports that the monarch would also slash the Duke’s annual £249,000 grant.

The Duke of York, 63, will apparently be unable to pay for his home’s running costs grant and is expected to be evicted of his mention by September, according to The Sun.

Princess Beatrice Eugenie's father, according to the newspaper, was warned that his annual grant would be cut in April and has reportedly told friends that he will be ‘unable to pay for the property’s upkeep.’



"This is about Charles telling Andrew he can use his own money to pay for things. The same goes for other ­members of the family, such as Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie. And while there is leniency with working members of the family, who have offices funded by the Sovereign Grant, there have been other examples," a source told the same outlet.

It is to mention here that The Windsor lodge is a 30-room Grade-II mansion which also boasts 98 acres of land and a swimming pool. The 17th-century property also has a driving range and a private chapel, and was used for Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's daughter’s wedding reception.

If King Charles cuts the grant the late Queen's favourite son Andrew - who is currently living in the lodge with his ex-wife Sarah, will only rely on his navy pension since his business interests have dried up.