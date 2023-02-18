King Charles updates on Camilla’s health

King Charles has updated the well-wishers on the health of Queen Consort Camilla, who has tested positive for coronavirus.
The monarch commented on Camilla’s health while on a walkabout outside the Church of Christ the Cornerstone during his visit to Milton Keynes.
King Charles said to a well-wisher "She's getting better."
Queen Consort Camilla has tested positive for coronavirus, Buckingham Palace said Monday, the second time she has caught the disease.
"After suffering the symptoms of a cold, Her Majesty The Queen Consort has tested positive for the Covid virus," said a statement from the palace.
As a result, she has cancelled all public engagements for this week.
It is almost a year since Camilla, 75, tested positive for the virus for the first time, a few days after her husband -- then Prince Charles -- caught the disease.
