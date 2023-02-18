 
Saturday February 18, 2023
King Charles updates on Camilla’s health

Queen Consort Camilla has tested positive for coronavirus, Buckingham Palace said Monday, the second time she has caught the disease

By Web Desk
February 18, 2023
King Charles has updated the well-wishers on the health of Queen Consort Camilla, who has tested positive for coronavirus.

The monarch commented on Camilla’s health while on a walkabout outside the Church of Christ the Cornerstone during his visit to Milton Keynes.

King Charles said to a well-wisher "She's getting better."

Queen Consort Camilla has tested positive for coronavirus, Buckingham Palace said Monday, the second time she has caught the disease.

"After suffering the symptoms of a cold, Her Majesty The Queen Consort has tested positive for the Covid virus," said a statement from the palace.

As a result, she has cancelled all public engagements for this week.

It is almost a year since Camilla, 75, tested positive for the virus for the first time, a few days after her husband -- then Prince Charles -- caught the disease.