Friday February 17, 2023
PSL 2023: Peshawar Zalmi elect to bowl first against Multan Sultans

Sultans are currently at the top of the table with points after two matches, meanwhile, Zalmi are in third place with the same number of points

By Web Desk
February 17, 2023
The Peshawar Zalmi Friday decided to bowl first against the Multan Sultans in the fifth match of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

Multan and Peshawar have faced each other 11 times in the past, with the former winning on eight occasions.

More to follow...