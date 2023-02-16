Benny Dayal was sad missing out on singing Behka Behka from Ghajini

Benny Dayal reveals he was sad when he missed out on Behka Behka from Ghajini

In a recent interview, singer Benny Dayal revealed that he was originally supposed to sing Behka Behka from Ghajini but he had to miss out on the opportunity. When he entered the music industry, he managed to give bangers back to back.

Talking about it, he said, “During Ghajini, I was working as an HR in a corporate firm. That time I was offered to sing another song in the same movie - Behka Behka. I was asked to sing the song, (but) I told sir (Rahman) that ‘I’m at work and I’m unable to come now immediately for the recording’. I was really sad, but then Kaise turned out to be beautiful eventually.”

He further added, “Before Ghajini’s recording happened, he (Rahman) had recorded the song with just a melody. He had no intentions of composing it for Ghajini. He asked me to sing the track. When the work for the movie started, he played the melody (the scratch) to Aamir sir (Khan, actor). Aamir sir loved the melody and he wanted to utilise it in the movie. He also said that he wanted the same singer to sing the song. When I sang the song, I didn’t even know where the song was going.”

He concludes with, “Initially, when I was being approached or I used to approach composers, I felt like a lot of them were clueless. They didn’t know which hero’s face my voice would suit. (However) I always have the faith that I am really good at what I do. It was AR Rahman who actually identified the true potential of my voice.”