Ruby Stokes’ response to all the memes about her absence from Bridgerton

Ruby Stokes has recently shared her reaction to all the memes about her disappearance from the Netflix hit series Bridgerton.



Stokes, who played the role of Francesca Bridgerton on the Netflix series, was an important part in the season one.

However, her sudden absence worried her fans after which they started humorous memes to know her “whereabouts”.

Speaking to The Variety, Stokes replied, “I did see the memes people were creating, and they tickled me!”

“They were funny and very joyous,” remarked the actress.

Stokes continued, “I don't want to delve too deep sometimes, because you can read a lot of stuff and start overthinking things. I like it to end my scrolling somewhere.”

Detailing reason behind her absence from the show, Stokes disclosed that she got the opportunity to play the role as Lucy Carlyle on Netflix's Lockwood and Co.

“Every lesson I learned on Bridgerton was so valuable and it propelled me and allowed me to go on and take on a lead role on another show,” explained the 22-year-old.

Stokes pointed out that it was not an “easy decision”.

“It was incredible being part of a cultural moment like Bridgerton. The versatility in acting is so joyous,” stated the actress.

However, Stokes added, “There was something about Lucy that just drew me to her. I found her very exciting and being presented with that opportunity, I wanted to take it and explore it.”

Meanwhile, Stokes was replaced by Hannah Dodd in the third season of Bridgerton.