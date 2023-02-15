Sara Ali Khan slays the 'eastern look' while holidaying in Sydney

Sara Ali Khan is all set to feature in film 'Metro In Dino' next

Sara Ali Khan looks drop-dead gorgeous in her latest pictures from Sydney, Australia.

Sara looked absolutely ravishing in an all white cotton gharara which had navy blue embroidery all over. She carried a nett dupatta along with the outfit. She left her hair open and opted for minimal make up.

Khan clicked the pictures at the dreamiest locations that one wishes to visit. The pictures featured blue waters, a dim sunlight, tall buildings and most importantly the Sydney Opera House in the background. Both Sara and the view looked extremely breath taking.

While sharing the photos, the Atrangi Re actor wrote: “The horizon changes but the sun doesn’t.” The radiant pictures are a proof that nothing can beat the eastern look even if you’re living in the west.

Fans, all over internet are drooling over the pictures. One of her fans wrote: “Classic western music to the eyes” while another wrote: “I genuinely feel this is the prettiest I have seen you in your pictures! Glowing.”



Another fan commented: “You gorgeous girl – beauty in Australia.”

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan last featured in film Atrangi Re alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. She has Metro In Dino with Aditya Roy Kapoor lined up next.