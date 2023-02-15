Kareena Kapoor wishes birthday to father Randhir Kapoor with an adorable photo

Kareena Kapoor calls father Randhir Kapoor and son Jeh her 'favourite boys'

Kareena Kapoor celebrates her father Randhir Kapoor's birthday, drops an adorable photo to wish him.

The picture Kareena posted featured veteran actor Randhir sitting at a table enjoying a meal with his grandchild Jehangir Ali Khan. The picture shows baby Jeh and Randhir showing off their pouts to each other. Kareena managed to capture this billion dollar moment and used it for a perfect day.

Bebo mentioned them as her favourite boys. She wrote: “Both my favourite boys doing what I love the most. Happy Birthday Papa. I love you so much!”

The adorable picture is making rounds on social media melting everyone's hearts. Kapoor’s fans can't stop gushing over this golden picture. One of them wrote: “Look like his grandfather” while another commented: “Your little one resembles the Kapoors!”

Saba Ali Khan also wished Kareena’s father: wrote: “Happy happy birthday Uncle.” Meanwhile, Tusshar Kapoor wrote: “Omg such a laddoo.”



The gorgeous Jab We Met actor has a global fan following. Her fashion statement and style is worth praising and is copied everywhere around the world.

Kareena Kapoor has Hansal Mehta’s next yet-untitled film in the pipeline. She will also be seen in film The Crew opposite Kriti Sanon and Tabu, reports PinkVilla.