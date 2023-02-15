Nanny blames Olivia Wilde for ‘wrongful termination’ after she turned ‘sole caretaker’ to kids

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis’ former nanny has accused the couple of signing off on a wrongful termination that occurred simply because she took ‘stress leaves’.

The couple’s former nanny, Ericka Genaro, filed her suit against the couple in Los Angeles Superior Court.

In it, she blames the couple for ‘unlawful termination’ that resulted ‘merely because’ she demanded “stress leaves” due to “unbearable anxiety.”

The anxiety in question reportedly occurred due to having to take sole care of Wilde’s daughter Daisy, 5, and son Otis, 8, when she had moved out in November 2020.

Per the complaint, “Wilde's sudden absence from the home had an adverse consequence on its emotional state, including Sudeikis leaning on the presence of [Genaro] for support.”

While Wilde never responded to the allegations, Sudeikis presentative reached out and said, “As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly.”

In October 2022, the rep also added, “Her now 18 month long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends and colleagues, has reached its unfortunate apex.”

Per People magazine’s findings the rep also added, “We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children with the sincere hope that she will now choose to leave our family alone.”