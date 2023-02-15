Blow to Multan Sultans: Dahani ruled out of PSL 8, replacement named

Shahnawaz Dahani (L), Muhammad Ilyas (R).— Twitter/file

Fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani has been ruled out of the remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) due to a finger injury he suffered in Mutan Sultans' first game against Lahore Qalanders on February 13.

Multan Sultans has replaced the 24-year-old pacer with young fast bowler Muhammad Ilyas.

A spokesperson for the franchise confirmed that Dahani was hit on the finger during their match against Lahore.

The right-arm pacer is a permanent part of the MS line-up and has taken 55 wickets in 41 T20 matches over the course of his career.

According to sources, the Sultans were to replace the pacer with West Indies all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite. However, the franchise has preferred the local pacer to the WI all-rounder.



Ilyas has already played for the franchise in season 5. The 24-year-old fast bowler has taken 58 wickets in the 51 T20 games he has played.

Mohammad Rizwan-led Sultans had fallen short by just one run in the inaugural game of the tournament in Multan on February 13.

They will play their next game against Quetta Gladiators on Wednesday (February 15) in Multan.