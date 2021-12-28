Shahnawaz Dahani undergoes successful nasal surgery

Shahnawaz Dahani shares his picture on Twitter after undergoing a successful surgery of nasal septum.

KARACHI: Pakistan’s star cricketer Shahnawaz Dahani underwent a successful surgery of nasal septum at a private hospital in Karachi Monday.



Taking to Twitter, Dahani said that he had been facing breathing problems due to deviated nasal septum for a long time.

He said,” after consultation of the medical team of PCB and the advice of my Family I went through this surgery.”

“ Alhamdulillah, feeling better now,” he added.

According to sources, Dahani's nasal bone, which had been affected following a childhood accident, was also repaired during the surgery.

Doctors have said that Dahani will recuperate completely before the Pakistan Super League (PSL), in which he will represent Multan Sultans.

Shahnawaz Dahani has been discharged from the hospital following his two-hour surgery and has been notified that his next checkup will be on January 4.