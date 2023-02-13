Rihanna leaves internet divided with her Super Bowl Halftime performance

Rihanna sent the internet into frenzy with her power packed performance at Super Bowl Halftime show which marked her return to stage after seven years.

Some fans of the Diamonds hitmaker were overjoyed with the singer’s show while others were left unimpressed with her “underwhelming” performance.

Taking to Twitter, a fan penned, “I don’t think @rihanna understand the level of excitement she brought to everyone that loves her and her music. She sang classics that made us go way back.”

“Danced and sang while pregnant. Epic!” the comment added while another read, “Rihanna’s Super Bowl half time show was phenomenal. This did spring to my mind though.”

However, some were very critical of RiRi comeback performance as one journalist wrote, “I’m sorry, but Rihanna’s #HalftimeShow was one-note.”

“Perhaps expectations were too high? The lack of outfit changes, special guests, energy… Even the pregnancy reveal could’ve been more of a moment. The music was EXCEPTIONAL but it all felt underwhelming.”

Another chimed in, “Rihanna’s show was decent. She has better performances. Not buying that pregnancy excuse when Shakira danced like this being pregnant as well.”

“Rihanna doesn’t care about music anymore. Period,” it added.

One comment read, “Possibly one of the most boring and worst ‘Performances’ we’ve ever seen for halftime.”