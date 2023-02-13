'You' star Penn Badgley wants Cardi B to finish off Joe Goldberg

You star Penn Badgley wanted Cardi B to killed off his on-screen creepy killer role for good.
During an interview with Rolling Stone, the 36-year-old said he "doesn't disagree" with the pop star appearing in the Netflix show and killing Joe.
"Would I want her to be in You? Yeah, if it worked," Badgley continued. "I wanted her to be in Season Four. But it has to work. You know? How could she be anybody but Cardi B?"
Earlier, the WAP rapper and Badgley have hyped each other on social media, and the rapper is a long-time fan of the show.
Moreover, Ellie Alves, essayed by Jenna Ortega, has yet to return to the show.
But showrunner Sera Gamble is open to enlisting her back in the thriller series.
"It's been just such a pleasure to see Jenna this year," Gamble continued. "We have ideas for Ellie if her schedule allows her to visit us again."
