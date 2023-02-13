Salma Hayek tips head at fans for making 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' a box office hit

Salma Hayek showed gratitude to her fans after her film Magic Mike's Last Dance ranked #1 at US box office, with in four days of its release on February 9, 2023.
Magic Mike's Last Dance actress turned to Instagram on Monday and shared a sweet note to thanks her fans for taking out time to watch her movie and making it No.1 on the US box office.
The 56-year-old actor shared a photo of her posing alongside his opposite lead in the film Channing Tatum.
"Thank you to all of you who took the time to go to the cinemas this weekend and help make #MagicMikesLastDance #1 at the US box office!!" the caption with the photo read.
Magic Mike's Last Dance is a 2023 American comedy-drama film, which takes place in Miami and London and follows Mike and Max, who create a stage production that brings the Magic Mike experience to the West End.
Jason Momoa will be making his debut in the 'Fast & Furious' franchise, with 'Fast X' coming in theatres on May 19th,...
No cause of death was reported.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expected to stop publicly trashing the royal family
Following the death of Queen Elizabeth last year, there is no-one left to stop Prince William now
Drew Barrymore and Will Kopelman divorced in 2016 after four years of marriage
Hailey Bieber cannot stop gushing about Rihanna’s performance at Super Bowl 2023 halftime show