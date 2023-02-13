 
Sunday February 12, 2023
Pete Davidson begins Valentine's Day celebrations with his new flame Chase Sui Wonders

Comedian Pete Davidson and actress Chase Sui Wonders caught on camera enjoying PDA-filled moments in NYC

By Web Desk
February 13, 2023
Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders appeared getting cozy during their latest romantic outing in New York City this weekend.

The Hollywood's new lovebirds were caught on camera enjoying PDA-filled moments together dating a hockey game at Madison Square Garden Friday night.

The couple seemed to take their rumoured relationship to a new heights as they were seen spending quality time while cheering on their favourite team. 

Wonders, 26, looked smashing in puffer jacket teaming it with a black cap, while the former SNL comedian looked dapper in a gray hoodie.

"The Bodies Bodies Bodies" costars were first seen together when they were photographed sitting in a Brooklyn restaurant in January.

Their latest date has fueled the speculations about their future relationship as the pair appeared holding hands in a romantic way during their latest outing.

In another photo shared by some media outlets, Wonders was seen wrapping her arm around the American stand-up comedian's shoulders. the two later reportedly locked lips before leaving the venue.

"Pete and Chase Sui have been hanging out and having fun. It doesn't seem like a long-term thing though," a source close to Davidson has told PEOPLE.