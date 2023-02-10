Jeremy Renner feels a sense of 'hope' amid recovery from near fatal snowplow accident

File footage

Jeremy Renner shared latest health update with fans after surviving a terrifying snowplow accident on the New Year’s Eve.

Renner, 52, took to his Instagram stories on Thursday and shared a picture of his Lake Tahoe mansion where he is currently recovering after suffering 30 broken bones.

The Marvel shared that much of the snow that once barricaded the front entrance of his home had melted as he expressed ‘hope’ for quick recovery.

Renner captioned the snap, “This melt brings HOPE ... And a new entrance into my house it seems ... Right in the front !?!?”

The Mayor of Kingstown actor had his chest crushed and his upper torso had collapsed when he was pulled under and crushed by a seven-ton snowplow on New Year's Day.

Meanwhile, Renner has been doing his best to promote his upcoming Disney+ series Rennervations. “We are so very excited to share the #rennervations show with you all on @disneyplus coming very soon!!!” he said in a post on Saturday. “As soon as I'm back on my feet, we are coming to YOU, all across the globe… I hope you're ready!!!”