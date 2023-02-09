Maryam calls for arresting Bushra Bibi first in PTI Jail Bharo movement

PML-N Senior Vice-President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz addresses workers' convention in Abbottabad on February 9, 2023. — YouTube/PTVNewsLive

Firing fresh broadside at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice-President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz has suggested the party’s Jail Bharo (court arrest) movement should be started with the arrest of Bushra Bibi as the former first lady was “involved in taking bribes” during the previous government.

Addressing a party's workers' convention in Abbottabad on Thursday, Maryam said: "Your [Imran] frontperson Farah Gogi has fled to Dubai. Your wife received diamond rings and bribes. Hence, the arrest should be started from her.”

She added that the PTI chief signed official "files after taking bribes, then why should the workers be arrested?" She was referring to the PTI chief's Jail Bharo Tehreek announced last week.



More to follow...