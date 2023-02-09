Maryam calls for arresting Bushra Bibi first in PTI Jail Bharo movement

Firing fresh broadside at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice-President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz has suggested the party’s Jail Bharo (court arrest) movement should be started with the arrest of Bushra Bibi as the former first lady was “involved in taking bribes” during the previous government.
Addressing a party's workers' convention in Abbottabad on Thursday, Maryam said: "Your [Imran] frontperson Farah Gogi has fled to Dubai. Your wife received diamond rings and bribes. Hence, the arrest should be started from her.”
She added that the PTI chief signed official "files after taking bribes, then why should the workers be arrested?" She was referring to the PTI chief's Jail Bharo Tehreek announced last week.
More to follow...
Constitution doesn’t allow any delay, says President Arif Alvi in letter to chief election commissioner
Officer Adeed Fayaz, 26 and a five-year veteran of the NYPD, had been hospitalised in Brooklyn for three days since...
Lakki has witnessed an unprecedented increase in terrorist attacks for over a year
Lahore High Court also orders to stop by-elections on 43 constituencies until further notice
Peshawar administration says ban part of security measures being taken after horrific January 30 Peshawar blast that...
Province needs another 57,000 police officers for security during the polls