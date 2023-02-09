Prince Harry would’ve married Chelsy Davy if Diana was alive: Butler

file footage

Prince Harry would’ve ended up married to his ex-flame Chelsy Davy if his mother Princess Diana was still alive, the late former Princess of Wales’ butler Paul Burrell has claimed.

The Duke of Sussex tied the knot with American actress Meghan Markle in 2018, after meeting her in 2016, and they two stepped away from the royal family in 2020; they now live in the US, and have since attacked the royal family multiple times in interviews, books, podcasts, and shows.

Commenting on the possibility of Harry ending up with Meghan, Burrell, who served Harry’s late mum Diana for years and also spent time with him as a child, said that had Diana been alive, Harry would’ve either married his ex-girlfriends Chelsy Davy or Cressida Bonas, or another aristocratic girl from the UK.

“Had Princess Diana had her way and if she was still here, Harry wouldn’t be doing what he’s doing now. He probably would’ve married Cressida Bonas or Chelsea Davy, or a young aristocratic lady from England,” Burrell was quoted saying by Slingo.

Burrell has previously commented on Prince Harry and Meghan’s romance as well, telling OK Magazine: “He wasn’t looking for a fling. I think he was looking for someone serious to put him back on the path he’d lost because his mother died. His heart broke and nobody could fix it until Meghan came along. Meghan fixed it. I think Harry is totally besotted with her. He’s given everything up.”

Prince Harry dated Davy, a Zimbabwean millionaire’s daughter from 2004 to 2011. He then later met Bonas through his cousin Princess Eugenie, and dated her for about two years before calling it quits.

It is pertinent to mention that both Davy and Bonas attended Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding in 2018.