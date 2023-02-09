King Charles warned he's ‘never going to scrub clean tarnished reputation’

File Footage

King Charles has just been warned against letting Prince Andrew ‘out of the dog house’ because he could very well ‘drag the monarchy down the drain’.



This claim has been issued by royal author Rachael Bletchly, in her new op-ed for The Mirror.

There, she wrote, “The allegations arose once the writer addressed the incoming attacks by Ghislaine Maxwell and Virginia Roberts Giuffre.”

“From a tell-all memoir to pictures with Prince Andrew’s face on them, the author questions whether King Charles’ Coronation can ‘still happen’ in such a climate.”

“How can the King have a glittering Coronation with this mucky business dragging on? Andrew is never going to scrub clean his tarnished reputation.”

Before concluding Ms Bletchly also added, “And unless Charles pulls the plug his brother will keep dragging the monarchy down the drain.”