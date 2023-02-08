Kylie Jenner agrees her son Aire resembles daughter Stormi

Kylie Jenner agrees with her son Aire's comparison with sister Stormi

Kylie Jenner kids are being compared for their striking resemblance with each other and the 25-year-old momie also agreed.

The Kardashians alum on Tuesday gave a rare glimpse of her baby boy via Instagram Stories, dancing with the 1-year-old as Stephen Sanchez’s Until I Found You played in the background.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 25, reposted a screenshot of the video taken by a fan account, alongside a similar snap of Stormi at the same age.

Along with the shared collage of both the siblings was a caption that read “literally twins.”

Social media users agreed, gushing over the little ones’ uncanny resemblance in the comments.

“That’s literally how I expected what he looked like b4 she showed him lol,” one person wrote.

Jenner gave birth to her second child in February 2022 but waited until last month to reveal his face to her followers.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also announced his name in the long-awaited Instagram post.