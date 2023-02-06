Meghan Markle, Prince Harry always ‘fixate on the negative’ and ‘no one wants them’

Hollywood A-listers reportedly have ‘no intention’ of inviting Meghan Markle and Prince Harry anywhere because the couple ‘fixates on negative’ a lot.
American Royal commentator, Kinsey Schofield issued this claim against the couple.
The host of the To Di For Daily podcast made the admissions to The Times and admitted, “I work with several publicists in LA and they say that Harry and Meghan aren’t considered for high-profile events because the fear is that all eyes will be on them and that will take away from the cause.”
“I think people are starting to hesitate in associating with them because they seem to be a dramatic pair that fixates on the negative.”
Kacey Musgraves opened the set paying homage to Loretta Lynn, the iconic country singer who died at 90, by covering...
JAY-Z, Lil Wayne, John Legend, DJ Khaled, Rick Ross and Fridayy fired up the stage with their joint performance at...
Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer 'Shehzada' also stars versatile actor Paresh Rawal
From 'You' Season 4 to 'Your Place or Mine' romantic comedy, there is a lot more coming to Netflix this week
Kate Middleton posted the picture and wrote, “Faces are a baby’s best toy.”
Lizzo shares this is unexpected and feels proud to be part of positive change