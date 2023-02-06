Meghan Markle, Prince Harry always ‘fixate on the negative’ and ‘no one wants them’

File Footage

Hollywood A-listers reportedly have ‘no intention’ of inviting Meghan Markle and Prince Harry anywhere because the couple ‘fixates on negative’ a lot.



American Royal commentator, Kinsey Schofield issued this claim against the couple.

The host of the To Di For Daily podcast made the admissions to The Times and admitted, “I work with several publicists in LA and they say that Harry and Meghan aren’t considered for high-profile events because the fear is that all eyes will be on them and that will take away from the cause.”



“I think people are starting to hesitate in associating with them because they seem to be a dramatic pair that fixates on the negative.”