Royal family to witness Megxit 2.0 after Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s exit?

Britain’s royal family could witness Megxit 2.0 after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s infamous exit from the UK.

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank could be the next royals to leave the UK and become the Sussexes’ neighbours in California.

As per reports, shared by Daily Mail, the couple has been sending details of homes close to Montecito to the 32-year-old princess.

The outlet further reported that Prince Andrew’s daughter plant to rent a home before buying a property in the West Hollywood area of Los Angeles.

Princess Eugenie, who is expecting baby number two, spent two years in New York between 2013 and 2015.

Jack and the princess have a two-year-old August and another child on their way while the father of the babies works in Portugal at a high-end property development.

During their time in the UK, the couple lives at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor.