Amazon orders Chris Pratt's 'The Terminal List' for season two

Chris Pratt-starrer The Terminal List is getting a renewal at Amazon Prime Video.
"I'm excited to announce that the second season of The Terminal List is on its way, and I couldn't be more thrilled to reprise my role as James Reece," Pratt added.
"This season promises to be even more intense and action-packed than the first, and I can't wait for everyone to see it."
The action thriller series is based on Jack Carr's action-thriller novels following US Navy Seal James Reece's story about a growing, shadowy conspiracy and how the army man on a mission to unravel it using his military training and connections.
Though the first season received mixed reviews, The Terminal List became an instant hit for Amazon Prime Video.
