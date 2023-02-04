 
Saturday February 04, 2023
Entertainment

Amazon orders Chris Pratt's 'The Terminal List' for season two

Chris Pratt's 'The Terminal List' received mixed reviews; however, was a popular hit on Amazon Prime Video

By Web Desk
February 04, 2023
Chris Pratt-starrer The Terminal List is getting a renewal at Amazon Prime Video.

"I'm excited to announce that the second season of The Terminal List is on its way, and I couldn't be more thrilled to reprise my role as James Reece," Pratt added.

"This season promises to be even more intense and action-packed than the first, and I can't wait for everyone to see it."

The action thriller series is based on Jack Carr's action-thriller novels following US Navy Seal James Reece's story about a growing, shadowy conspiracy and how the army man on a mission to unravel it using his military training and connections.

Though the first season received mixed reviews, The Terminal List became an instant hit for Amazon Prime Video.