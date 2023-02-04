Meghan Markle leaving Prince Harry ‘alone’ after ‘egotistical, puerile, nasty’ claims ricochet

File Footage

Meghan Markle is reportedly letting Prince Harry ‘take the heat’ himself since his ‘egotistical, puerile, nasty’ went live.



This claim has been issued by royal commentator and expert Dan Wootton.

The writer made these admissions in a new piece for the Mail Online.

The writer claimed, “It was Meghan Markle herself who publicly proclaimed that her relationship with Prince Harry was like ‘salt and pepper’. ‘We always move together,’ she insisted.”

“Well, not at the moment they don’t. That strategy has been torpedoed in 2023 as the Duchess of Sussex allows her husband to deal alone in public with the massive backlash prompted by his egotistical, puerile, nasty and divisive autobiography Spare, designed to destroy the reputation of his brother, the future king, and begin the process of dismantling the British monarchy as we know it.”