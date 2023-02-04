 
By Web Desk
February 04, 2023
BTS' Jungkook reveals why he is absent from social media

BTS’ Jungkook surprised ARMY with his Weverse live session and clarified rumors about his absence from social media.

The 25-year-old singer in a four-hour-long live chat with fans, poured a few rounds of drinks and said he was not working on any new album.

He said that "I have put an all stop, on preparing my album and I think it’s become like a habit. I haven’t been doing anything, and I like this, not doing anything.”

“And I think I have said this before, but if I was to be reborn, I want to be a rock. And I feel like right now I am like a rock,” Jungkook continued.

BTS's youngest member also showed his unseen ‘eye-tattoo’ to his fans and sang songs such as Still Life, Jimin's Vibe, RM's Wild Flower, and Dreamers during the live session, Hindustan Times reported.