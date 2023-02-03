How Prince William will rule as Britain’s future King?, astrologer discloses

Prince William’s astrology chart is extremely similar to his grandmother late Queen Elizabeth II, and the Prince of Wales can “lead and command” similarly to her, a pop culture astrologer has revealed.



Astrologer Kyle Thomas took a look at the birth chart of Prince William, heir to the throne, and revealed that his “jaw dropped” when he saw William’s birth chart, and this was the same reaction he had when he looked at Queen Elizabeth II’s birth chart.

The Express UK quoted Kyle Thomas as saying that Prince William will be “seen as a visionary” and can “lead and command” similarly to the late Queen.

The astrologer further said about Prince William that British monarch King Charles will experience “great change” and the Prince of Wales and his wife Kate Middleton will “play a key factor”.