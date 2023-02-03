Common benefits of green tea you must know about

Image shows green tea in a glass cup.— Unsplash

Green tea has a long history in China, where it has been consumed as a beverage with complex flavours and used medicinally for a very long time. Today, green tea is widely drunk and has grown in popularity due to its numerous, highly regarded health advantages.

The Camellia sinensis plant's leaves are used to make green tea. Despite the fact that all tea varieties come from the same plant, green tea is regarded as being the healthiest due to the way it is prepared.

Benefits of green tea



Young plant leaves are picked, withered, steamed or pan-fried, and then dried to make green tea.

Many of the beneficial components included in tea leaves are preserved by this process, which also aids in preventing fermentation.

The health benefits of green tea are due to the high antioxidant content of the beverage. Polyphenols, which are organic substances that reduce inflammation, defend against oxidative stress, and stop cell damage, are abundant in tea.

Does green tea lower blood sugar?



Green tea may prevent type 2 diabetes by controlling blood sugar levels and reducing insulin resistance, according to studies.

It was discovered after a review and analysis of 19 research studies involving more than one million adults from eight different nations that at least four cups of black, green, or oolong tea each day over a period of ten years may help lower the incidence of type 2 diabetes. Researchers who conducted the evaluation and analysis observed that the study's data was arbitrary and might have been influenced by other lifestyle factors.

According to a study conducted on Chinese individuals, drinking green tea regularly lowers the likelihood of developing type 2 diabetes, as well as the mortality and health issues linked to the disease.

Does drinking green tea help you lose weight?

Studies examining the relationship between drinking green tea and weight loss have discovered that the caffeine and catechins in green tea may boost metabolism and aid in fat burning.

In one study examining the benefits of green tea extract (GTE) on weight loss, individuals had considerable weight loss and a decreased body mass index (BMI) after taking GTE supplements for 12 weeks.

Is green tea a diuretic?

Caffeine, a chemical with natural diuretic qualities, is abundant in green tea. Diuretics help rid your body of salt (sodium) and water. Even if one cup of tea does not provide the essential quantity of caffeine for this, drinking three cups a day can boost urine production and aid in the removal of extra fluid from the body.

Is green tea hydrating?



If green tea is a diuretic, would it not dehydrate you?

Despite the widespread belief that green tea causes dehydration, a recent study disproved this myth. A study by Loughborough University found that after being given five to eight cups of tea, those who had been caffeine-free for a few days tended to temporarily boost their fluid output.

Your hydration won't be impacted if you restrict yourself to no more than five cups of green tea every day. The study also discovered that people who regularly use caffeine are generally immune to the diuretic effects of green tea and other caffeinated drinks.