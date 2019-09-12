How to Lose Weight: Here is how you can lose weight using green tea

From ancient China to date, green tea is consumed throughout the year as it is a calorie-free drink and also has several other health benefits as the tea is the richest source of antioxidants.



Using green tea as part of your daily diet helps get long-lasting natural energy due to its antioxidants.

Weight Loss and Green Tea

In modern times, green tea is the most popular drink for its health benefits, especially for the weight loss.

Green tea is consumed for weight loss because it contains properties that can help increase the metabolic rate and burn body fat in a short time.

Green tea also helps you in weight loss by improving the metabolism of the body.

Research suggests that caffeine and a type of flavonoid called catechin are the two main compounds of green tea which speed up metabolism.

Catechin helps break down excess fat while catechin and caffeine combined can increase the amount of energy the body can use.

If you include green tea in your daily diet and swap it with sugary and carbonated drinks, it will help you burn thousands of calories.

Consuming two to three cups of hot green tea in a day would be sufficient for weight loss.

Green tea will help you lose extra weight if you have a healthy and an active lifestyle.

It may be noted here that green tea is considered safe to consume. However, be careful in consuming it in some cases, as large consumption of caffeine can pose problems for those at risk of heart problems or with high blood pressure.