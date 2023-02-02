Renuka Shahane talks about how her ambitions were shamed

Renuka Shahane was shamed for her ambitions initially

Renuka Shahane is famous for her brutal honesty. She was already a known name before she appeared in Hum Aapke Hain Koun in 1994, she played sister of Madhuri Dixit. Since she was not playing the lead character, she was told she will never be able to land heroine roles.

In an interview with Mid-Day, Renuka said, "Raj babu ji [Rajkumar Barjatya], Soorajji's father had told me before accepting the role. I was a newcomer and he didn't need to say this but he explained 'Once you do this, if you have any ambitions to become a heroine you are not going to get those offers because you will be typecast as someone's sister or wife. Basically second lead! You will not get the lead.'"

She further added, was fine with that because I didn't come with any such aims, I wanted to learn on the job and enjoy myself. I was so amazed that he was kind enough to guide me."

Renuka was last seen in Govinda Naam Mera on Disney+Hotstar in 2022. The film also had Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani and Bhumi Padnekar in prodigal roles.