SRK's 'Pathaan' going strong at the box office, earns 336 crore within two weeks

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh has reported that Shah Rukh Khan’s starrer Pathaan might be able to break records of Aamir Khan’s Dangal; it has entered second week of release and has so far collected 336 crore.
Taking to his Twitter, Taran tweeted, "Pathaan shows no signs of fatigue. Collects a big, fat number of Day 8 (Wednesday). Remarkable. Will cross Dangal in Weekend 2."
Adding the breakup of numbers, Taran added: "Wednesday 55 crore, Thursday 68 crore, Friday 38 crore, Saturday 51.50 crore, Sunday 58.50 crore, Monday 25.50 crore, Tuesday 22 crore, Wednesday 17.50 crore. Total ₹ 336 crore. Hindi. India biz."
Shah Rukh Khan has returned to big screen after four years. Last he was seen in Zero which crashed horribly at the box-office. Pathaan is helmed by Siddharth Anand.
