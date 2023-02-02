King Charles believes 'everyone must work', says Prince Harry

Prince Harry talks about his workaholic father, King Charles.

Writing in his memoir 'Spare', the Duke of Sussex lauds his father for treating his work seriously as he spent nights pondering about it.

He begins: "Pa had always been a worker. He believed in work. Everyone must work, he often said. But his own work was also a kind of religion, because he was furiously trying to save the planet. He’d been fighting for decades to alert people to climate change, never flagging, despite being cruelly mocked by the press as a Henny Penny."

He adds: "Countless times, late at night, Willy and I would find him at his desk amid mountains of bulging blue postbags—his correspondence. More than once we discovered him, face on the desk, fast asleep. We’d shake his shoulders and up he’d bob, a piece of paper stuck to his forehead.