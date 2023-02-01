Ed Sheeran enthrals fans as he returns to social media after long break 

Ed Sheeran made his highly anticipated return to social media after a long break.
Taking to Instagram, the Perfect singer dropped a video explaining his reasons of absence from social media and why he hasn’t been “engaged” with his fans online.
“I realise I haven't been that engaged in my social media or fanbase over the last couple of years and the things that have been posted on this account might have got a bit boring, I'm sorry, that's my fault,” he said in the reel.
“The reason I'm making this video, just being totally honest, I've had some turbulent things happening in my personal life so I just didn't really feel like being online and pretending to be something I'm not when I wasn't really feeling like that.
“I know that sounds weird, but hence I'm making this video to say things are looking up and I'm back online,” the singer added. “So you know, weird s**t is gonna start being posted here.”
Before concluding, Sheeran revealed he recorded the video about 50 times, adding, “I'm not making another one!”
The Shape of You hitmaker announced a social media hiatus in November last year right after he finished making a music video.
With some behind-the-scenes photos from his music video, Sheeran revealed, "Signing off now until 2023. See you in the new year. Much love, Ed x."
