Emily Ratajkowski reveals she hasn’t returned her wedding ring to Sebastian Bear-McClard

Emily Ratajkowski said she still has her wedding from her marriage to Sebastian Bear-McClard as she does not believe divorce is a “sad thing.”

The Victoria Secret model talked about breakups and divorce with Tommy Dorfman on her High Low podcast, disclosing that she did not return her ring after separation from Bear-McClard.

“Every time I hear a divorce story or when I see the news, I have to remind myself, ‘Oh that’s sad,’” she began explaining her decision to Dorfman.

“I literally say to people, ‘Good for you,’” Ratajkowski added.

“I know a lot of people are unhappily married for a long time because they’re so afraid of divorce,” the Gone Girl star continued. “I don’t think that’s a good way to live.”

Ratajkowski filed for divorce from Bear-McClard four years after marriage in September last year amid rumours that he cheated on her.

The Hollywood beauty has since been linked with Brad Pitt, Pete Davidson, DJ Orazio Rispo, Jack Greer and Eric André.

Recently, Ratajkowski discussed how paparazzi have made it “really hard” for her to casually date as being photographed mess up the natural process of getting to know her dates.