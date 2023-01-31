Rupert Grint reveals why he finds playing Harry Potter role ‘suffocating’

Rupert Grint has recently elaborated on why he felt “suffocating” while working in the Harry Potter franchise.
In a new interview with Bustle, Grint, who played Harry’s best friend Ron Weasley in the eight movies, said, “Potter was so full on — [filming] all year, then we’d promote the rest of the time. It was quite suffocating.”
He continued, “I wanted a break, to reflect on everything... It was an out-of-body experience for a while, but I think we finished at the right time.”
“If we continued, it could’ve gone downhill,” remarked the actor.
Grint also pointed out that “the lines between his off-screen persona and Ron started to blur as the franchise progressed”.
“I was feeling the difficulty of being seen, being overshadowed,” confessed the actor.
He stated, “In the movies, we merged into one. By the end of it, I was playing myself. The lines were blurred.”
Describing Ron as his second name, Grint further said, “I still answer to Ron if anyone calls me.”
In another interview with GQ, Grint mentioned that he would be happy to see HP adapted into a TV show
Last year, Grint also shared an emotional moment with Emma Watson during Harry Potter reunion.
“We’re family, we always will be. It’s a strong bond, we’ll always be part of each other’s lives,” he asserted.
