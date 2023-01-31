Prince Harry, Meghan Markle dedicate $3m to charitable causes

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle set up a nonprofit, Archewell Foundation, which donated a whopping amount to several charitable causes during its first year of operation.

The Telegraph reported that the foundation raised $13 million during the year and donated $3 million of the earnings to humanitarian issues.

The nonprofit released a report on Sunday to dish on the annual accomplishments, including 12.6 million COVID-19 vaccine doses.

It also mentioned the resettling of around 175,000 Afghan and Ukrainian refugees in the U.S.

The founder of World Central Kitchen shared: “Meghan and Harry turn compassion into boots through their Archewell Foundation.”

“In a world where everyone has an opinion about people they don’t know, the Duke and Duchess have compassion for the people they don’t know,” Jose added. “They don’t just opine. They run toward the struggle.”

Moreover, the foundation added that it aims to “do good” by using Harry and Meghan’s “unparalleled spotlight”.