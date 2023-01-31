Shekhar Ravjiani drops mysterious post on Instagram after 'Besharam Rang' success

Shekhar Ravjiani drops a mysterious post after the success of Pathaan's controversial song Besharam Rang.
Even after facing a lot of controversy after the release of the song Besharam Rang, Shah Rukh Khan starrer action film managed to collect over INR 500 crore from all across the globe. The star cast of the film even celebrated the success of Pathaan by calling up press conference. The cast also grooved over the hook steps of the movie’s songs.
Shekhar took it to his Instagram and shared a post along with a caption that read: “We all yearn for freedom in our lives, and that’s what music represents. It’s the freedom to be who you are, to express yourself, and to grow without boundaries. It is the sense of liberation and the pure joy that come from being able to channel the child within you and experience a sense of happiness like never before.”
This post has left fans into curiosity as some are congratulating him for the success of Pathaan while other speculate a new song is on it’s way.
Pathaan songs; Besharam Rang and Jhoome Jo Pathaan have been composed by Vishal-Shekhar, reports IndiaToday.
