Prince Harry has not processed 'bare facts' about Princess Diana death

Prince Harry is talking about not being able to express emotions over his mother's demise.

The Duke of Sussex, in his memoir ‘Spare’ notes how he fancied the idea of his mother in hiding to keep herself safe from the press and from her enemies.

However, the father-of-two admits that with time, he understood that his illusion could never come to life.

He writes in his autobiography: “The illusion of Mummy hiding, preparing to return, was never so real that it could blot out reality entirely. But it blotted it out enough that I was able to postpone the bulk of my grief. I still hadn’t mourned, still hadn’t cried, except that one time at her grave, still hadn’t processed the bare facts. Part of my brain knew, but part of it was wholly insulated, and the division between those two parts kept the parliament of my consciousness divided, polarized, gridlocked. Just as I wanted it.”

Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ is now out on shelves.