Barrett Strong passes away at the age of 81

At the age of 81, Barrett Strong, a Motown singer best known for his song Money, passed dead. Berry Gordy, the man who founded Motown, confirmed his passing in a heartfelt message, according to Fox News.
Gordy confirmed the news of Barrett's death in his statement and revealed that the deceased was a great singer as well as a piano player.
The statement read, "I am saddened to hear of the passing of Barrett Strong, one of my earliest artists, and the man who sang my first big hit ‘Money (That’s What I Want)’ in 1959. Barrett was not only a great singer and piano player, but he, along with his writing partner Norman Whitfield, created an incredible body of work, primarily with the Temptations."
The statement further read, "Their hit songs were revolutionary in sound and captured the spirit of the times like ‘Cloud Nine’ and the still relevant, ‘Ball of Confusion (That’s What the World is Today).’ My heartfelt condolences go out to his family and friends. Barrett is an original member of the Motown Family and will be missed by all of us."
