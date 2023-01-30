Blake Lively pokes fun at her husband Ryan Reynolds over a soccer game played by his team

Blake Lively recently made joke about her husband Ryan Reynolds’s “anxious moment” as he attended the most gripping match for his soccer team Wrexham AFC on Sunday.
Taking to Instagram Story, The Age of Adaline star posted a screenshot of Ryan caught on a TV camera, looking anxious while watching his football club playing against Sheffield United at the Racecourse Ground stadium in Wales.
In the clip, The Town actress wrote in the caption, “I bought espn+ today.”
“Just to watch my husband experience crippling anxiety live. Worth it,” she said.
Blake remarked, “If you're not watching this insane @wrexham_afc game right now you're missing out on these vibes.
“They're playing a team 3 leagues higher. And currently winning. Life makes no sense,” she added.
Meanwhile, Blake and Ryan share three daughters and are expected a fourth child
