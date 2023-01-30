Kate Middleton's tactic to appear 'dynamic and bold' laid bare

FileFootage

Body language expert Darren Stanton claims that Kate Middleton uses a tactic to show confidence during her public appearances.



With the help of the right colour of her outfits, Kate not only defined her person but also communicates a certain message.

Slingo reported that Darren shared: “Kate is wearing her trademark red or as I call it, her superhero costume.”

“She always opts for these tones when she wants to appear very dynamic, and bold, and is feeling super confident. Of course, this is often dictated by the type of event she’s attending, the expert continued. “But again, at this particular event, she appeared super confident.”

Meanwhile another expert Judi James told Express that Kate’s body language has changed since she took her new role.

“The pressure could have caused some signs of anxiety and even imposter syndrome, but instead her confidence signals have been on an upward trajectory recently,” she said.

“She is now at something of a peak in terms of sending out signals, which suggests she now not only fully embraces and understands her role, but that she feels comfortable in it, too,” Judi noted.