Tom Brady shares adorable photos as he spends quality time with daughter Vivian and son Jack

By Web Desk
January 29, 2023
Tom Brady soaked up the sun with daughter Vivian as he shared the sweet photos on social media.

On Sunday, January 29, Tom Brady shared an adorable picture on Instagram, of spending quality time with ten-year-old daughter Vivian.

The 45-year-old spent his Sunday afternoon with daughter Vivian who can be seen standing on a swing in the shaded courtyard, surrounded by flowers.

Another one of his stories included his 15-year-old son Jack, who he shares with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan, having an ice cream on a sunny day at the gold course.

The uperstar quarterback shares Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10 with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen. 

