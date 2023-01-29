Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck step out on fun weekend outing with their children

File footage

Jennifer Lopez stepped out with her husband Ben Affleck on a fun weekend outing with their children.

On Saturday, the Batman star, 50, was joined by Seraphina Affleck, 14, and Samuel Affleck, ten. They were clicked walking beside the Marry Me actress, 53, and her child Emme Muñiz, also 14.

Lopez, for the daytime outing, opted for a chic light gray fur coat, paired with t-shirt, and jeans.

The Shotgun Wedding star donned a pair of lightly-tinted aviator shades as she held her husband's hand while making her way to the car.

Affleck, on the other hand, complemented his wife as he sported a neutral-toned color palette.

The pair’s children also wore winter-inspired clothes including oversized hooded sweatshirts. Meanwhile, Emme's twin brother Max Muñiz was missing from the outing.

Lopez shares her two children with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

J.Lo and Affleck’s latest outing came after the duo attended the star-studded premiere event of Shotgun Wedding in Los Angeles.