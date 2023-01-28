Hilary Duff recalls missing 'huge chunk of big things' due to tours

Hilary Duff had to compromise on special things while being on tours with her theme song of Laguna Beach one of them.
The 35-year-old actress recently talked about the three-season-long show during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live.
“In a moment in time when you could not record TV shows, I was on tour,” Hilary said. “So, I missed a huge chunk of big things that people talk about that I didn't get to experience. And then my song was the theme song, and I loved that because I lived at MTV for a while.”
“I definitely didn't get super rich by them using it as the theme, and I am not going to pretend to know what went on in the background for them to use it,” she said. “But they used it.”
Hilary’s singing career includes five studio albums starting from 2000 to 2015.
David Beckham shared several clips and photos from Pizza night with family and friends, however, one caught the...
Reynolds and McElhenney even hosted King Charles at the club´s modest Racecourse Ground in December as part of the...
Madonna's biopic, set to star Julia Garner, not moving forward because of her ‘circus antics’ on social media,...
Rita Ora says that she is becoming more 'honest' in her music, 'I'm so excited to share my story with everyone'
Shakira all set to drop new track on 2nd February which marks her, ex Gerard Pique's birthday
Co-produced by Jennifer Lopez, 'Shotgun Wedding' features Josh Duhamel as bride and groom on their destination wedding...