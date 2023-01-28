Hilary Duff recalls missing 'huge chunk of big things' due to tours

Hilary Duff had to compromise on special things while being on tours with her theme song of Laguna Beach one of them.

The 35-year-old actress recently talked about the three-season-long show during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live.

“In a moment in time when you could not record TV shows, I was on tour,” Hilary said. “So, I missed a huge chunk of big things that people talk about that I didn't get to experience. And then my song was the theme song, and I loved that because I lived at MTV for a while.”

“I definitely didn't get super rich by them using it as the theme, and I am not going to pretend to know what went on in the background for them to use it,” she said. “But they used it.”

Hilary’s singing career includes five studio albums starting from 2000 to 2015.