Sarah Michelle Gellar reveals she hasn't watched 'Yellowstone' yet

Sarah Michelle Gellar recently discussed the popular Kevin Costner television series Yellowstone and said that she hasn't seen it yet, according to Fox News.
Sarah shared that the reason she hasn't been able to watch the show is that her children control the remote of the television in her house.
Sarah said, "I have not watched it yet, but only because I live in a house where children control the remote."
Sarah added that she also wants to watch the show 1923, "Everyone loves 'Yellowstone.' I want to see the one with Harrison [Ford] on it, the spinoff. He's such a great actor, and Helen Mirren, I mean, you can't. That's the one to me, I'm like, I need to tune in to that one."
Sarah shares two children with her husband Freddie Prinze Jr. She has made her comeback to television with the show Wolf Pack which premiered on January 26 on Paramount+.
Harry Styles left red-faced in front of crush Jennifer Aniston in his LA concert
Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Coolidge starrer 'Shotgun Wedding' is now streaming on Amazon Prime video
Sajal Aly, along with another female actress, is set to lead 'Umrao Jaan Ada' Urdu series
Paul Mescal will reprise his role as Stanley Kowalski in 'A Streetcar Named Desire' at the West End
George Clooney and Snoop Dogg mark their iconic return to 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' 20 years later
Sajal Aly’s forthcoming movie will be screened in Pakistani cinemas, per media report