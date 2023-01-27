Meghan Markle keeping her head down to let Prince Harry take center stage

Meghan Markle is reportedly staying out of the spotlight to let the Duke attract more attention amid his claims about the royal family.



The Duchess of Sussex has reportedly been keeping her head down since her husband Prince Harry's memoir 'Spare' hit the shelves earlier this month.

"Meghan is happy that her hubby is taking centerstage, she is taking care of he and Harry's kids, Archie and Lilibet, and working on projects that are coming up in the months ahead,” a source told Us Weekly.

They claimed the former Suits star has been “happy to let Harry take center stage,” adding, “he’s flying all over the place to promote Spare but most of the time he’s returning home to Montecito and not staying out of town very often because he wants to be with the kids.”

Another source revealed the Prince of Wales “doesn’t see how” Harry could “come back into the fold” of the royal family. “At this point, he’s got no plans to speak to Harry. He’s come to terms with the fact [that] he’s lost his little brother and quite possibly for life."