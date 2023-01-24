Alec Baldwin to continue playing lead role in ‘Rust’

US actor Alec Baldwin will continue to play lead role in Western movie "Rust", a lawyer for the film production has confirmed.



According to Reuters, lawyer Melina Spadone confirmed that Baldwin will continue to play grandfather Harland Rust while Joel Souza will return as "Rust" director following his wounding in the October 2021 shooting.

The late cinematographer's husband Matt Hutchins remains executive producer, she said.

The lawyer further said in a statement, "The film is still on track to be completed."

Hutchins died on a film set outside Santa Fe, New Mexico, when a revolver Baldwin was rehearsing with fired a live bullet that also hit Souza.

Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies on Thursday said she planned to charge both Baldwin and the film's armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection with Hutchins' death.