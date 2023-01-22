Javed Akhtar recalls why he stopped working with Salim Khan

Javed Akhtar opens up about parting his ways with Salim Khan

Javed Akhtar and Salim Khan used to pair up together as screenwriters. They have written scripts for films like Sholay, Don and Deewar. They stopped working together after both of them discovered their paths of success and Javed has recently opened up about it.

In a recent interview, as reported by Hindustan Times, he said, “Salim was one of the few who would encourage me. Had I been living somewhere else, we might have not met often, but because I got a room close to his home, I would often visit him.”

He further added, “In our struggling days, we were one tea. We did not have any other friends, we would work together from morning till evening. We would even have meals together. Out of 24 hours, we would spend 15-16 hours with each other. But as we became successful, new people came into our lives and our friend's circle got separated. The mental rapport we had was broken. We could no longer work as a team.”