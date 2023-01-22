Aubrey Plaza makes debut on 'SNL' amid Sam Smith 'Emily the Criminal' jokes

Aubrey Plaza rolled out with to make her hosting debut at Saturday Night Live with Sam Smith as a musical guest.



According to Billboard, the pair are joined by SNL top comedian Kenan Thompson for a new promo clip.

“We love you in The White Lotus,” Thompson tells Plaza before Smith adds, “Emily the Criminal is brilliant.”

After, Thompson mistook Plaza for Jenna Ortega, saying, “You were great in Wednesday.”

However, when the actor revealed she wasn’t in the top Netflix show, Thompson asked her to “at least” do the viral Wednesday-inspired dance trend. “No,” Plaza replied with her deadpan tone.

Smith shared the video on Instagram, captioning, “Saturday [yellow heart emoji].”





They will serve as musical guests for the third time in the iconic sketch comedy show.

Meanwhile, Smith highly anticipated new album Gloria set to release on January 27.