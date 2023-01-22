Aubrey Plaza makes debut on 'SNL' amid Sam Smith 'Emily the Criminal' jokes

Aubrey Plaza rolled out with to make her hosting debut at Saturday Night Live with Sam Smith as a musical guest.
According to Billboard, the pair are joined by SNL top comedian Kenan Thompson for a new promo clip.
“We love you in The White Lotus,” Thompson tells Plaza before Smith adds, “Emily the Criminal is brilliant.”
After, Thompson mistook Plaza for Jenna Ortega, saying, “You were great in Wednesday.”
However, when the actor revealed she wasn’t in the top Netflix show, Thompson asked her to “at least” do the viral Wednesday-inspired dance trend. “No,” Plaza replied with her deadpan tone.
Smith shared the video on Instagram, captioning, “Saturday [yellow heart emoji].”
They will serve as musical guests for the third time in the iconic sketch comedy show.
Meanwhile, Smith highly anticipated new album Gloria set to release on January 27.
Hammad Shoaib previously danced to Asim Azhar's 'Habibi'
Sushmita Sen is all set to feature in web-series 'Aarya 3'
Paramore will be opening for Taylor Swift at her much-anticipated Eras Tour at its March kickoff show in Arizona.
The Beckhams were sat at the stands of St. George's Park watching their son Romeo’s match in Burton upon Trent on...
Meghan Markle’s response to why she decided to make a documentary hinted at contradictory behaviour
Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor starred together in films: 'Do Dooni Chaar' and 'Besharam'