Kartik Aaryan gets 'good advice' from 'Dabangg' actor Salman Khan

Kartik Aaryan starrer 'Shehzada' is all set t hit theatres on February 10

Kartik Aaryan shares a good advice that he received from Salman Khan.

While talking on the show Aap Ki Adalat, Kartik stated that the Wanted actor told him a very unique thing after he gave a few hits in the industry. Salman told Kartik: “Jab sabki hit ho rahi hoti hain, aur tumhari hit ho toh maza nahi ata, jab sabki flop ho rahi chain aur tumhari hit ho gayi toh history ho jaati chain.”

Aaryan has polished himself in terms of acting skills from his first debut film Pyaar Ka Punchnama till his latest film Shehzada. He has managed to make his way through tons of talented actors and making a prominent name in the Bollywood film industry.

He has starred in some entertaining films namely; Pyaar Ka Punchnama 1 and 2, Luka Chuppi, Pati Patni Aur Wo, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Love Aaj Kal and more.

The actor is all set to star in another entertainer Shehzada directed by Rohit Dhawan. The film features Kriti Sanon as the leading lady.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan will be next seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha and Ashiqui 3 next, reports IndiaToday.