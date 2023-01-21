Jay Z and boxer Amir Khan strike an iconic pose ahead of Beyonce's Dubai show with many other celebrities

Jay Z and boxer Amir Khan were snapped together as celebrities descend on The Royal Atlantis for Beyoncé's first performance in four years.



On Friday, January 20, Amir Khan took to Instagram to share an iconic picture with Jay Z, on the five-star resort ahead of Beyoncé's private one-hour set to celebrate the hotel's launch.

The picture featured boxer Amir Khan standing with his arm around Jay Z's shoulder and posing with a smile and his fist toward the camera, while Jay Z, seated, looked at the camera, wearing sunglasses and struck a victory sign pose.

Jay Z looked dapper in a cream satin shirt with circular sunglasses as he relaxed in the sun with the retired boxer.



According to Daily Mail, the Halo singer has been paid $24 million for the gig, which will be her first show since her 2018's Global Citizen Festival appearance.

A publication has also reported that Beyoncé and Jay Z's children Blue Ivy, 11, and five-year-old twins Rumi and Sir Carter.

The 41-year-old singer's parents including her mum Tina Knowles, father Mathew Knowles and stepmother Gena Avery have flown out as well.











