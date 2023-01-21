Vanessa Hudgens weighs in on Austin Butler permanent ‘Elvis’ accent

Vanessa Hudgens is the latest celebrity to react on her ex Austin Butler’s viral Elvis accent, which has grabbed attention on the internet.

In an interview with ABC Gold Coast on Monday, one of Butler's voice coaches, Irene Bartlett, shared that the Elvis actor's voice at Golden Globes was the real deal.

"What you saw in that Golden Globes speech, that's him. It's genuine, it's not put on," said Bartlett.

On Thursday, Ryan Scott shared an Instagram post, which featured a Page Six article about Butler’s viral Elvis accent.

“He went to the Lady Gaga school of Oscar campaign acting,” Scott captioned the post, which caught Hudgens’ attention.

“Crying,” the High School Musical star wrote in the comments section.

Butler was trolled for still sounding like the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll during his Golden Globe acceptance speech.

“I feel sorry people are saying that, you know, it’s still acting [but] he’s actually taken [the voice of Presley] on board.”

Hudgens and Butler dated for almost a decade, during which time, she suggested her then-boyfriend should play Presley on screen.